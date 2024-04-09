Cardinals bring in Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson for official visit

The Arizona Cardinals were busy on Monday with some official draft visits. In addition to Washington receiver Rome Odunze, Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson was also in town for an official top-30 visit, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Robinson is 6-foot-3 and weighed 254 pounds and the NFL combine. He tested very well athletically there, running the 40 in 4.48 seconds, completing the short shuttle in 4.25 seconds, and posting a 34.5-inch vertical leap and 128-inch broad jump.

His athletic profile is intriguing and he is projected to be selected by many in the first round of the draft. He has been projected a few times to the Cardinals with the 27th overall pick.

He did not have great pass-rushing production for the Nittany Lions. Last season, he had four sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in 303 defensive snaps.

He had 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 2022 in 455 snaps.

He totaled 48 combined pressures in 2022 and 26 in 2023.

He has the tools. The question is whether he could help the Cardinals’ anemic pass rush. They had only one sack in the final six games of the season, and that was when Bears quarterback Justin Field ran out of bounds for no gain on a play.

The NFL draft begins Thursday, April 25 with the first round. The Cardinals currently own the fourth and 27th selections.

