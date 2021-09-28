Cardinals to bring is free agent CB Quinton Dunbar for workout Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals regularly bring in players on Tuesdays for workouts. It is sometimes to fill an immediate need and other times it is to build a list of go-to players should a need arise.

Later on Tuesday when the NFL transactions list comes out, we will see who were all those players, but one veteran cornerback is scheduled.

According to PFF NFL reporter Doug Kyed, the Cardinals were scheduled to bring in cornerback Quinton Dunbar for a visit Tuesday.

Free-agent cornerback Quinton Dunbar has a workout scheduled with the Cardinals tomorrow, per source. Dunbar recently worked out for the Bills and has been in contact with the Lions. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 27, 2021

Dunbar played five seasons with the Washington Football Team and then last season with the Seattle Seahawks. He signed a free agent contract with the Detroit Lions this year but released him in August.

He is talented but has struggled to stay healthy in his career. He has yet to play a full season without getting hurt. He played in only six games in 2020 for the Seahawks.

He is 6-2 and 202 lbs and has started 31 games in his NFL career.

It would seem unlikely he would be someone the Cardinals would sign to the 53-man roster, but he could be added to the practice squad so he can work into the defensive system. They did that last season with veteran cornerback Pricne Amukamara and signed Rasul Douglas this season, although Amukamara never made it to the active roster last season and Douglas so far has not this year.

List

Cardinals give out 3 game balls in win over Jaguars

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



