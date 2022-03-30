Cardinals bring in former Cowboys, Seahawks WR for visit

The Arizona Cardinals might be on their way to adding a receiver in free agency. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, they hosted former Dallas Cowboys receiver Malik Turner for a visit on Wednesday.

Turner, listed at 6-2 and 200 lbs, spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys after spending a pair with the Seattle Seahawks. He entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted rookie out of Illinois.

In 14 games last season, he caught 12 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

He also played 238 snaps on special teams for Dallas.

If he were to sign, it would be an interesting addition, as he doesn’t appear to be a player the Cardinals could count on to be very productive. He definitely could be added depth, but it would be quite the reach, based on his career thus far, to project him to be one of the top three receivers on the team.

