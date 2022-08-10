Cardinals bring in CB Deandre Baker, LB Jeremiah Attaochu for workout

The Arizona Cardinals brought in a pair of players who could help them at positions that many would say need some attention. Cornerback and outside linebacker positions appear to be the two thinnest position in terms of depth and also the two positions on defense with the biggest questions about the starters.

According to the NFL transaction report Wednesday, the Cardinals held tryouts for a former first-round cornerback and a former second-round edge defender.

CB Deandre Baker

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Baker was released the other day by the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was a first-round pick of the New York Giants in 2019 and, as a rookie, started 15 games, had 61 tackles and eight pass breakups.

He had legal trouble that offseason that led to him being placed on the commissioner’s exemption list and the Giants cut him during the 2020 season.

Those charges were cleared when it was found he was being extorted and the Chiefs signed him. He played two games in 2020 for them and eight in 2021. Things didn’t work out there.

He is 5-11 and 186 lbs.

LB Jeremiah Attaochu

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Attaochu has played a lot of 3-4 outside linebacker. Selected in the second round by the Chargers in 2014, he played four seasons for the Chargers in their defense, then spent a season with the New York Jets when Todd Bowles, who runs a 3-4 defense, was head coach. He then followed that up with two seasons with the Denver Broncos and Vic Fangio’s 3-4 defense and then last season with the Chicago Bears and their 3-4 scheme.

He is 6-3 and 262 lbs and has 20.5 career sacks. His most productive seasons were 2015 with six sacks and 2020 with five.

He has been a full-time starter only one season but did start five games each in 2019-2020 with the Broncos.

