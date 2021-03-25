Cardinals bring back TE Darrell Daniels on one-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals have finally made a move at tight end. They announced the return of Darrell Daniels. He agreed to return on a one-year deal.

This will be Daniels’ fourth season with the Cardinals. He was acquired on a waiver claim in 2018 after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks. He bounced between the active roster and the practice squad in 2019, playing in 11 games.

In 2020, he appeared in 12 games, starting eight. He caught eight passes for 92 yards and a touchdown and played start Maxx Williams’ role as a blocker when Williams was out with an ankle injury.

Daniels is 6-foot-3 and 256 pounds and has speed. He also plays on special teams.

With him returning, the Cardinals have Daniels, Williams and Ian Bunting on the roster at tight end.

