Cardinals bring back OL Rashaad Coward to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals made four roster moves on the practice squad on Wednesday. They released offensive linemen Danny Isidora and Sage Doxtater, whom they added just last week, and they added a pair of players.

They brought back offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, who signed with the team in training camp and was on the practice squad earlier this year. He had landed on the practice squad injured reserve and later waived with an injury settlement. Enough time has passed that he could re-sign.

They also signed defensive lineman Eric Banks to the practice squad.

Banks is 6-5 and 274 lb, and he appeared in three games last season with the Chargers and had one tackle. He also spent time on Detroit Lions’ active roster in 2021.

