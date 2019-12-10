Cardinals bring back Caraun Reid, put Rodney Gunter on IR

Defensive tackle Caraun Reid had a short stint with the Cardinals last week and he’s back for another tour of duty with the club this week.

Reid was waived three days after the Cardinals signed him as they needed healthy bodies in the secondary. They need healthy bodies up front this week and announced that Reid is back with the team on Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Rodney Gunter was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Gunter hurt his toe against the Steelers last Sunday. He recorded his third sack of the season before getting hurt and the 2015 fourth-round pick made 31 tackles while starting all 13 games this season.

Reid had 10 tackles, a half-sack and a forced fumble in 10 games with the Cowboys last season.