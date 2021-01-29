Cardinals bring back Adam Wainwright for 16th season

Adam Wainwright signed a one-year deal to remain with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 39-year-old right-hander is back for a 16th season with the franchise. The team didn't announce the terms, but multiple reports pegged it at $8 million, with opportunities for performance incentives.

"We are pleased to announce that Adam is returning for the upcoming season, and we look forward to seeing him continue to add to his great Cardinals legacy," said John Mozeliak, the team's president of baseball operations. "While he continues to pitch at a high level, Adam also remains a highly respected team leader who has committed himself to being a wonderful ambassador for both the game and his community."

In the shortened 2020 season, the three-time All-Star led the Cardinals in wins (five), innings (65 2/3) and strikeouts (54), going 5-3 in 10 starts with a 3.15 ERA, including both of the team's complete games. He has lowered his ERA in four consecutive seasons.

Wainwright has a 167-98 career record with a 3.38 ERA in 393 games (326 starts) in the regular season.

He did not pitch in 2011 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

--Field Level Media