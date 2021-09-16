Cardinals bring in 8 players for workout or visit, including 3 kickers

The Arizona Cardinals have been busy the last couple of days looking at players they could add to the 53-man roster or the practice squad. According to the NFL transaction reports on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Cardinals have brought in eight players for workouts or visits, including a trio of kickers, one of whom they have signed to the practice squad.

Below, we take a look at who those players are they brought in.

DT Auzoyah Alufohai

Alufohai had a tryout on Tuesday. He was an undrafted rookie last season and spent time with the Houston Texans on the practice squad and active roster. He played in three games and had one tackle.

He is 6-4 and 320 pounds.

OLB John Daka

Daka, listed at 6-2 and 227 lbs, would likely play outside linebacker for the Cardinals. He was an undrafted rookie in 2020 out of James Madison and signed with the Baltimore Ravens but was cut before the season. He spent the offseason with the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams. He had 26.5 sacks n his final two years of college.

OLB Kobe Jones

Jones also worked out for the Cardinals on Tuesday. He was cut by the Atlanta Falcons before the season. He is listed at 6-4 and 260 lbs and would be an outside linebacker for the Cardinals. He was an undrafted free agent this year after playing at Mississippi State, where he had 97 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks over four years.

OT David Sharpe

Sharpe also worked out on Tuesday. He is a 6-6, 330-lb tackle who has been in the league since 2017, spending time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and, most recently, the Washington Football Team. He has played in 34 NFL games, starting six.

OT Alex Taylor

Taylor had a visit on Tuesday. He was an undrafted rookie last season with the Cleveland Browns, spending most of the year on the practice squad. He is 6-9 (!!) and 394 lbs. He was waived from injured reserve before the season began. He played collegiately at South Carolina State.

K Matt McCrane

McCrane was one of three kickers who tried out on Wednesday. He was signed with the practice squad. He kicked for the Cardinals briefly in 2018 and also has spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as in the XFL.

K Blake Haubeil

Haubeil tried out on Wednesday. He is an undrafted rookie who played for Ohio State collegiately. He signed after the draft with the Tennessee Titans and was released in August.

K Alex Kessman

Kessman is another rookie. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers after the draft but was released in August. He played collegiately at Pitt, where he made 72.6% of his field goals.

