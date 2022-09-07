Cardinals bring in 6 players for workouts, visit

The Arizona Cardinals were busy on their day off. They brought in a number of players for tryouts, looking to improve their roster moving forward.

According to the NFL transaction list, the Cardinals had five players in the facility for tryouts and had a sixth player in a for a visit.

QB Jarrett Guarantano

Guarantano was listed as having visited the team. This often signifies a signing of some sort. In his case, it would likely be for the practice squad.

Although unannounced as of Tuesday evening, the team did release receiver Jontre Kirklin from the practice squad, opening a spot.

Guarantano is an undrafted rookie out of Washington State who spent the offseason and preseason with the Cardinals before being released.

If he is signing, it could signal that backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who did not practice Monday, might not be able to practice the rest of the week.

Trace McSorley would take the second-team reps and Guarantano would run the scout team.

CB Corey Ballentine

Ballentine is a 6-foot, 191-lb cornerback drafted in the sixth round in 2019 by the New York Giants. He has returned kicks and played a little on defense. He last played for the Detroit Lions.

CB Dicaprio Bootle

Bootle was recently with the Chiefs. He is 5-10 and 195 lbs and played in three games for the Chiefs last season.

OL Yasir Durant

Durant was with the Chiefs in 2020 and the Patriots in 2021. He is 6-7 and 330 lbs.

LB Chris Garrett

Garrett is a 6-4, 245-lb edge defender drafted by the Rams in the seventh round last year.

CB Troy Pride

Pride was drafted in the fourth round in 2020 by the Panthers out of Notre Dame. He is 5-11 and 194 lbs.

He played in 14 games as a rookie, starting eight games and had a pair of pass breakups.

He did not play a game in 2021.

