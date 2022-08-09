Cardinals bring in 6 DBs for tryout

The Arizona Cardinals returned to practice at State Farm Stadium and hosted a number of players for tryouts. According to the NFL transaction report, the Cardinals brought in six defensive backs, suggesting some concern about the depth. They hosted four cornerbacks and two safeties.

CB John Brannon

Brannon is a 6-2, 195-lb cornerback who played collegiately at Western Carolina.

He was an undrafted rookie who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. He played in one game for them and spent time on the practice squad.

He spent time in 2021 with the Panthers and, most recently, with the Bengals.

CB Maurice Canady

Canady is a 6-1, 193-lb cornerback who has been in the league since 2016. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2016 draft and, since then, has played for the Ravens, Jets and Cowboys.

He has played in 40 games, starting four times. He has 86 career tackles and an interception. He has played as many as 320 defensive snaps in a season and also has played special teams.

S Rodney Clemons

Clemons is a six-foot, 205-lb safety who played for SMU collegiately.

He spent the 2021 offseason and preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs and then spent this offseason with the Tennessee Titans.

CB Cortez Davis

Davis, a 5-11, 180-lb cornerback out of Hawaii, signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie this offseason.

S Sean Davis

Davis entered the league as a second-round pick in 2016, selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He started for three seasons, played only one game in 2019 and as a special teamer in 2020.

He was with the Bengals, Colts and Patriots in 2021.

CB Jameson Houston

Houston, a 5-11, 199-lb cornerback out of Baylor, has played three NFL games for the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent time between the active roster and the practice squad in 2020.

He played in 2021 in the USFL for the Michigan Panthers after getting cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

