Cardinals bring in 4 defensive players for workouts Monday

The Arizona Cardinals announced some roster moves on the practice squad on Monday. They also had a few players in for tryouts.

According to the NFL transactions list from Monday, they had four players in for tryouts. None has signed at this point, but they are names to know for future potential practice squad moves.

Check out who the players were below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





DT Matt Dickerson

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dickerson is 6-5, 292-pound defensive tackle. He spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He played 18 games as a reserve and has 15 career tackles.

He was with the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason and preseason.

DT Hercules Mata'afa

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-2 and 254 pounds, Mata’afa would play outside linebacker for the Cardinals. He played the last two seasons for the Minnesota Vikings. Last season, he had 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He was released after the preseason this year.

DL Jason Strowbridge

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Strowbridge is a 6-4, 275-pounder who probably is an interior defender in the Cardinals’ defense.

He was a fifth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2020. He played eight games and had three tackles.

LB Tahir Whitehead

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

They also brought in Whitehead, who has been in the league since 2012. He would play inside linebacker in the Cardinals’ system.

He was a fifth-round pick in 2012 by the Detroit Lions. He played six seasons for them, then spend a year with the Raiders and last season with the Panthers.

1

1