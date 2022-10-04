Cardinals bring in 3 safeties for workout Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals had the day off Tuesday but the team held tryouts for three safeties after having tryouts for four kickers on Monday.

The Cardinals have only two safeties on the active roster with starters Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson.

On the practice squad, they have veteran Chris Banjo and Josh Thomas.

Here are the three guys they brought in Tuesday.

S Devon Key

Key is a 6-1, 210-lb safety who entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2021 with the Chiefs out of Western Kentucky.

He was on the Chiefs’ practice squad and spent time with them this past offseason and preseason before being released.

S J.R. Reed

Reed is 6-1 and 194 lbs. He entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia.

He signed originally with the Jaguars but was cut before the season. He was sign by the Rams to their practice squad. Between 2020-2021 with the Rams, he appeared in eight games and played only on special teams.

He also played eight games last season for the Giants, playing defense and special teams. He had 13 tackles.

He was with the Broncos this past offseason and preseason and also was on the Raiders’ practice squad until recently.

S Kenny Robinson

Robinson is a 6-2, 202-lb safety drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round in 2020 out of West Virginia.

In 2020 and 2021, he appeared in 19 games, starting once, and had 18 total tackles.

He has played 188 career defensive snaps and 295 career special teams snaps. He was on the Panthers’ practice squad to start the year but then released last month.

