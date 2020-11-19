Cardinals bring in 3 D-linemen for tryout

The Arizona Cardinals need defensive line help, although they will be shorthanded on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks. With three currently on injured reserve and Corey Peters headed there, the Cardinals are seeking depth.

They hosted 15-year veteran Domata Peko, according to the league transaction report on Wednesday and they also had three other defensive linemen in for a tryout.





DL P.J. Johnson

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

One of the players the Cardinals worked out was Johnson. He has not yet played in an NFL game. He was a seventh-round draft pick in 2019 of the Detroit Lions. He played collegiately at the University of Arizona. He has spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks, too. He is 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds.

DL Daylon Mack

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Mack was a 2019 fifth-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens. He appeared in one game last season for them before landing on injured reserve. He has bounced around this year with Detroit Lions, New York Giants and Green Bay Packers. He is 6-foot-1 and 340 pounds and played collegiately at Texas A&M.

DL Stacy McGee

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

McGee has played seven years in the NFL. He was drafted in 2013 in the sixth round by the Raiders and has played in 79 games in his career. He most recently was with the Carolina Panthers in 2019 and played four games for them. He is 6-foot-3 and 339 pounds. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and