Cardinals bring in 3 D-linemen for tryouts

According to the league’s transaction report on Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals had players at State Farm Stadium for tryouts. Apparently, they are looking for depth on the defensive line.

They hosted three defensive tackles, ultimately signing one.

DL Abdullah Anderson

One of the three defensive tackles they brought in was Abdullah Anderson. Anderson has played for a different team each of the last three seasons. He played in six games for the Chicago Bears in 2019 and had four tackles and a sack.

In 2020, the 6-3, 297-lb DT appeared in one game for the Minnesota Vikings and then, in 2021, he appeared in three games for the Green Bay Packers. He had two tackles.

DL Christian Ringo

Ringo is 6-1 and 300 lbs. He has been in the league since 2015 when he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 draft by the Green Bay Packers out of Louisiana-Lafayette.

After bouncing between four teams from 2016-2018, he did not play an NFL game until last season with the New Orleans Saints. He appeared in 14 games, starting four, and had 26 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

DL Antaun Woods

They also brought in Woods, whom they ultimately signed.

Woods is 6-1, 318-lb nose tackle who has been in the league since 2016. He entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of USC.

He has played for the Titans, Cowboys and, last year, for the Colts.

He has appeared in 47 games in his career, starting 32. He has 88 career tackles and 2.5 career sacks.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire