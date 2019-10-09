Cardinals, Braves lineup for their decisive Game 5

As I wrote earlier, this game is all about Jack Flaherty and Mike Foltynewicz. Here are the men who are gonna try to do something against them.

For the Cardinals, Matt Carpenter gets the nod at third. He’s not had a big series, but the Cards are hoping his muscle memory for being a big star kicks in:

1. Dexter Fowler (S) CF

2. Kolten Wong (L) 2B

3. Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B

4. Marcell Ozuna (R) LF

5. Yadier Molina (R) C

6. Matt Carpenter (L) 3B

7. Tommy Edman (S) RF

8. Paul DeJong (R) SS

9. Jack Flaherty (R) P

For the Braves, Adam Duvall gets the nod over Matt Joyce despite Joyce’s theoretical platoon advantage against the righty Flaherty. Brian Snitker — while not suggesting it was anything analytical as opposed to his gut — noted that Duvall has had a couple of big hits recently. Joyce, meanwhile has been cold. Nick Markakis in the five-hole is enough to make Braves fans sigh but, hey, if he goes 0-for-4, I guarantee you that he’ll do it professionally.

1. Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) CF

2. Ozzie Albies (S) 2B

3. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B

4. Josh Donaldson (R) 3B

5. Nick Markakis (L) RF

6. Adam Duvall (R) LF

7. Brian McCann (L) C

8. Dansby Swanson (R) SS

9. Mike Foltynewicz (R) P