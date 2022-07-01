Cardinals have bottom-10 roster in talent, per PFF

The Arizona Cardinals elected this offseason to mostly bring back key contributors from their 11-win 2021 season for 2022. They lost receiver Christian Kirk and linebackers Jordan Hicks and Chandler Jones, but they also added receiver Hollywood Brown and guard Will Hernandez. They also signed cornerback Jeff Gladney, but he later died in a car accident.

This team was a playoff team last season and had double-digit wins. For a while, the Cardinals were the best team in the NFL.

However, Pro Football Focus does not believe this is a very talented roster in 2022. PFF ranked all 32 rosters and the Cardinals were in the bottom 10, ranked 23rd.

Their greatest strength from Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, while their biggest weakness is at cornerback, where there is uncertainty for the third spot on defense.

The X-factor for 2022, though, is linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who could be a breakout stud in his third season in the league.

As for the rest of the NFC West, the Los Angeles Rams are No. 4, the San Francisco 49ers are 13th and the Seattle Seahawks are ranked 29th.

