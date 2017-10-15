Cardinals blasting Buccaneers, now that they have balance

In case you were wondering how devastating David Johnson‘s injury was to the Cardinals, you’re seeing firsthand today.

With 32-year-old Adrian Peterson rushing for 76 yards in his first game with a new team, the Cardinals are up 21-0 on the Buccaneers already.

The Cardinals rushed for 82 yards in their last two games combined, but topped that in the first quarter (87), with Peterson carrying seven times for 76 yards.

That opened things up for quarterback Carson Palmer and the passing game, as he’s thrown touchdowns to Troy Niklas and Larry Fitzgerald to give them a big early lead.

Having some balance on offense helps everyone, but the Cardinals were throwing it 71 percent of the time through five games, which is obviously not sustainable. If Peterson can maintain this kind of form, the 2-3 Cardinals could return to the ranks of contenders in the NFC.