Cardinals’ biggest positional needs after 1 week of free agency

The Arizona Cardinals have made many moves in free agency, although almost all their moves have been to re-sign their own free agents. They have brought back nine of their own players and have signed one outside free agent.

They have filled a few needs but many still remain to be addressed.

Let’s take a look at what those needs are.

Outside linebacker (pass rusher)

Markus Golden and Devon Kennard return for the final year of their contracts. Kennard agreed to take a pay cut to come back. They re-signed Dennis Gardeck, but Chandler Jones, their franchise all-time sack leader, departed in free agency, signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jones’ departure leaves a gaping hole at outside linebacker. Golden is the only proven pass rusher. Kennard has disappointed the last two seasons and Gardeck had a flash-in-the-pan 2020 and is not built to be anything more than a situational rusher.

They need to add a legitimate pass-rushing threat.

It can be an every-down player or at least someone who can be a pass-rushing specialist if Kennard can fill the role of base outside linebacker for run defense.

This remains the biggest need.

Wide receiver

A.J. Green is still unsigned and Christian Kirk signed a huge contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Cardinals’ top four receivers on the depth chart are now DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley and Andy Isabella.

That’s not going to work for a team trying to compete for a Super Bowl. They need to at least add an established outside receiver so that Moore can be used in a variety of roles but primarily in the slot.

Cornerback

One of the biggest needs entering the offseason is now less critical but still high on the list.

Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson return. They added Jeff Gladney, who for now projects as a starter, so the Cardinals at least have three guys we can fee relatively comfortable about starting.

However, they need a fourth cornerback who is starting-caliber, to at least create competition and give depth. Whether that is Robert Alford or another bigger name, we will wait and see.

Right guard

It is a little unclear what the plan is for the Cardinals at right guard. Last year, knowing they had Justin Murray and believing that Josh Jones could be in the mix, they signed veteran Brian Winters.

They have Jones and Murray still, so perhaps they believe that pair can compete and they will be fine.

But based on how the season ended, one would think they would seek a starter in free agency.

Defensive line

They released Jordan Phillips and return J.J. Watt and Zach Allen. Rashard Lawrence presumably will start at nose tackle. Leki Fotu and Michael Dogbe are both back. One would think they would want to add a starting-caliber/established veteran rotational player, especially since the run defense was shoddy late in the season.

