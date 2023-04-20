Cardinals’ biggest needs entering 2023 NFL Draft
The Cardinals are in a key spot with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out how Arizona can maximize their opportunity.
In Charles McDonald’s penultimate 2023 NFL mock draft, quarterbacks go with the first four overall picks and Will Anderson Jr. becomes the steal of the first round.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald loves a particular QB for the Panthers at the very top, along with several other pairings that could take shape in the first round on April 27.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
