Cardinals use big second half to down Fort Madison on Senior Night

May 11—Nate Lampe inched closer to another school record and added to one he's already had during the Newton boys soccer team's home win over Fort Madison on Friday night.

The Class 3A No. 10 Cardinals recognized 13 varsity players on Senior Night and used a three-goal second half to pull away from the Bloodhounds during a 4-1 non-conference home win at H.A. Lynn Stadium.

"It was great to end the regular season with a win," Newton head boys soccer coach Zach Jensen said. "It might be the last home game the seniors ever play here."

Christian Lawson

Newton opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game and led 1-0 at halftime. Christian Lawson scored on a goal that was assisted by Nate Lampe.

It was Lawson's 16th goal of the season, which ranks tied for second in 3A.

Newton (11-5) extended its lead to 3-0 with two quick goals early in the second half. Conner McPartlin scored his fourth goal of the season in the 42nd minute off a long throw-in from Lampe, who tallied his ninth goal of the year in the 44th minute.

Fort Madison's Leif Boeding scored his 12th goal of the season in the 67th minute, but Christian Buchli's first career goal with 24 seconds to play pushed the margin back to three.

"I told the guys after the game I was more upset at the goal For Madison scored than I was happy about the win," Jensen said. "We didn't put a body on him, and he dribbled right through us."

Hunter Teague

Lampe finished the game with one goal and three assists. That brings his season assist total to 26, which leads 3A and ranks tied for third in the state and is only five away from the single-season school record set by Hunter Kennedy a few seasons back.

Lampe also set the school record in career assists earlier this season. That total has grown to 54, which included a five-assist night that tied Kennedy for the single-game school record.

The Cardinals had a 27-5 advantage in shots and a 14-2 surplus in shots on goal.

Hunter Teague totaled five saves and now has 108 this season, which ranks tied for eighth in 3A.

Fort Madison (8-8) got seven saves from Conner Gehling and six from Oliver Santiago.

The 13 varsity Cardinals who were recognized for Senior Night were Lampe, Lawson, McPartlin, Teague, Cody Klein, Landon Menninga, Jacob Sweeney, Caleb Mattes, Bryen Hernandez, Jesus Murillo, Austin Storm, Heber Velasquez and Joel Lewis.

Conner McPartlin

Klein returned to the lineup and played 15 minutes but re-aggravated a hamstring injury that sidelined him six matches.

Newton is 8-2 when Klein plays, but the Cardinals finished 3-3 without him.