Cardinals’ Big Red one of most memorable mascots in the NFL

June 17 was National Mascot Day, if that was something you cared to know. But in honor of that, it is notable to know that the Arizona Cardinals’ mascot, Big Red, is pretty memorable.

Olbg.com put together a survey to find out how well people know team mascots.

It found that, in the NFL, Big Red is the third-most memorable mascot in the NFL, with 87.20% recognition. The two more recognizable mascots were the Chargers’ Boltman and the Raiders’ Raider Rusher.

The most forgettable mascots were the Seahawks’ Blitz (44.90%), the Browns’ Chomps (47.70%) and the Bengals’ Who Dey (48.10%).

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Spotify, YouTube or Apple podcasts.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire