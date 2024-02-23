Cardinals' big offseason thing: Don't screw it up

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz looks at the one big thing for Arizona's offseason - with their first pick in the NFL draft, the Cardinals can't miss on getting a top-level talent to pair with Kyler Murray.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: The Super Bowl is in the rearview mirror, and that means it's time to take a look at one big thing facing the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. And to me, this is simple. Just don't screw it up. We've spent so much time already going into the draft, talking about the top-three teams and their quarterback needs. Let's acknowledge that Arizona is sitting on an absolute jackpot with the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft.

Now, we'll see what they do in free agency. But sitting in the position they're in, they can wait and see what the bidding wars look like ahead of them. Presuming that quarterbacks go one, two, three, they'll now have a shot at the best player in this draft that isn't a quarterback. Most people think that's Marvin Harrison, Jr. And you got to feel like if you believe Kyler Murray is him, then putting Kyler Murray with Marvin Harrison, Jr. is a delightful proposition moving forward.

That being said, will they decide to trade down because so many people want to trade up for either a wide receiver or an offensive lineman in a draft that looks deep in both positions? This is a moment for Arizona to tell us truly how they're trying to build this football team. Last year, there were times that they exceeded expectations and times that you looked at it and wondered what it would take to get over the hump.

For them moving forward, knowing that Kyler is their quarterback for now and for the foreseeable future, the Cardinals just don't have to screw it up. They can sit at the fourth pick in the draft and get the best player that's not a quarterback and immediately improve their team on the field next year.