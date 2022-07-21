Cardinals have best TE room in NFC West

The Arizona Cardinals have struggled at the tight end position ever since Hall of Fame tight end Jackie Smith left the team in 1978. Players have flashed for a few games but they have not had an impact tight end since then.

That likely changes in 2022. The tight end room is probably the best the Cardinals have ever had.

How does the room stack up against the rest of the NFC West and their tight ends?

No. 1: Arizona Cardinals

Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams, Trey McBride

The 49ers have the best tight end in the division in George Kittle, but since Zach Ertz is great, Maxx Williams is also very good and McBride is extremely promising, Arizona takes the top spot.

No. 2: San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle, Tyler Kroft, Ross Dwelley

Kittle is the best, but a duo of Ertz and Williams (or McBride) is a better duo than Kittle and Kroft. Ertz is still great and Williams is better than Kroft.

No. 3: Seattle Seahawks

Noah Fant, Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson

We had Fant behind Rams starting tight end Tyler Higbee individually, but Dissly showed the potential to be great before his Achilles injury in 2019. He is a very solid option and better than any of the Rams’ backup tight ends.

No. 4: Los Angeles Rams

Tyler Higbee, Kendall Blanton, Brycen Hopkins

Higbee is a very good player. He is like Maxx Williams, only more productive in the passing game, but Blanton and Hopkins are just guys. They are fine for second and third options, but they are the worst No. 2 and No. 3 in the division comparatively.

