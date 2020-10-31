Cardinals believe Isaiah Simmons could be good safety, but special linebacker

Despite the success the Arizona Cardinals have had so far this season, there has been one lingering question people want to know. They want to know why first-round pick Isaiah Simmons isn’t playing.

He made one of the biggest plays of the game in the team’s 37-34 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks, intercepting Russell Wilson to set up Zane Gonzalez’ game-winning field goal.

It was one of only five defensive snaps Simmons played.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said it was a great play. It also illustrated what he and the team hope for him.

“His length and his speed obviously showed there and that’s what he could be,” Joseph told reporters this week. “He could be a serious advantage for us with his size, his length and his speed that close to the ball.”

With Jordan Hicks and De’Vondre Campbell playing well, it has been hard to find Simmons snaps. Of course, when the Cardinals were short on safeties, many wondered why Simmons, who played safety in college, wasn’t asked to fill in.

Joseph doesn’t doubt Simmons can play safety in the NFL. He doesn’t think he would be the type of impact player he will be as a linebacker.

“Obviously as a safety, he would be a good player, but once he understands how to play NFL linebacker, with his skillset, he is going to be a force to be reckoned with. And that’s what we want from him.”

Fans are impatient and want to see more of him. He clearly wants to play. But the coaches also want to win games and want to play the best players. If Campbell is better right now, it makes sense that he is on the field.

Simmons’ time will come.

When it does, Joseph has no doubt how it will be. “It’s going to be special.”

