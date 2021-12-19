Cardinals become source of infamy with loss to Lions

The Arizona Cardinals did the opposite of what everyone expected to in Week 15. All they needed to do was beat the one-win Detroit Lions and they would have clinched a playoff berth.

Instead, they made history, and it was in the wrong way.

In a 30-12 loss to the Lions, they accomplished an NFL first.

It was the first time in NFL history that a one-win team beat a 10-win team by double digits.

After the loss, the Cardinals look more like a team on the brink of a second straight late-season collapse than a team that should be gearing up for a postseason run.

You normally like to see your team make history. This would be one of those exceptions.

