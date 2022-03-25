How Cardinals become NFC contenders 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew discuss if the Arizona Cardinals have done enough to contend in the NFC. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew discuss if the Arizona Cardinals have done enough to contend in the NFC. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
When it comes to player discipline, the NFL has learned to delay taking action as long as possible. For more than a year, for example, the NFL has taken no action against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, because it hasn’t had to. With a pair of grand juries choosing not to criminally charge Watson and with [more]
Safety Juston Burris will be back in Carolina for the 2022 season. The Panthers announced that they have re-signed Burris to a one-year deal. No other terms of the deal were announced. Burris initially joined the Panthers on a two-year deal in 2020 and has started 20 of the 23 games that he’s played since [more]
Kyler Murray downplayed his social media scrub of Arizona Cardinals photos, saying it's just something Generation Z does.
Did the Chiefs get enough for their superstar wide receiver?
As the Eagles look to fill more holes on the defensive side of the ball, one intriguing free agent is apparently getting some interest from the Birds' front office. By Adam Hermann
Murray does not sound like a player unhappy about his future or his contract status.
Hernandez was coached in college at UTEP by Sean Kugler and was a starter for four seasons at guard for the Giants.
The conversation into whether transgender athletes have an unfair advantage over female competitors has reignited this week.
Andrew Whitworth shared a story about Matthew Stafford holding himself accountable last season, showing great leadership
Julian Edelman's reaction the Tyreek Hill trade between the Chiefs and Dolpins likely echoes the feelings of many football fans.
In a new mock from Draft Wire, the Falcons trade up to the No. 1 overall pick and select their next franchise QB.
Here's how the experts graded the Colts' trade for QB Matt Ryan.
Tyreek Hill has left the AFC West!
The Buccaneers continued their busy offseason by signing two big pieces on defense and an offensive lineman that is familiar with protecting Tom Brady.
Longtime Colts insider Mike Chappell dropped some good information on Carson Wentz's one season in Indianapolis on the "Al Galdi Podcast."
Recently, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team will do everything it can to keep receiver DK Metcalf. That ultimately may not be enough. From the contracts given by the Chargers to Mike Williams, by the Raiders to Davante Adams, and by the Dolphins to Tyreek Hill, the market recently has gone haywire. And those [more]
Shaq Mason spoke about being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Plenty of rumors about what the Browns want in return, who is interested or disinterested in the former #1 pick but @RapSheet speculates the Panthers more likely than the Seahawks for Mayfield:
Things were set up for Jimmy Garoppolo to be one of the most-coveted QBs on the market. Then, everything went against the 49ers.
Arch Madness is getting intense.