Cardinals become just 2nd franchise to purchase new airplane for team travel

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Detroit in style later today. The team announced Friday it became the second team in the NFL to purchase an aircraft for team travel, joining the New England Patriots.

It is a gigantic plane — a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.

“It is a major undertaking every time we travel for a game,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill in the team’s press release. “This aircraft will not only provide major convenience but also maximum comfort for our players when getting them to and from road games. Every NFL team is looking for advantages wherever possible and we think this will certainly provide one.”

The plane has a seating capacity of 288 passengers and 166 of those seats are oversized for extra comfort. That includes 28 first-class pods with lie-down seats and 48 business class seats.

It also carries the team’s name on it and is in the team’s colors.

The players will certainly appreciate the comfort and being able to get on and off an aircraft that belongs to the team. It is just another thing the team has done over the last many years to improve the facilities and amenities available to players on the team.

And it will be cool for fans to look up in the sky on a travel day for the team and see them in the air.

