Cardinals beat Vikings in a wild one

In what may have been the most entertaining game so far in this NFL season, the Vikings and Cardinals battled back and forth for 60 minutes until Minnesota missed a last-second field goal and Arizona escaped with a 34-33 win.

Kirk Cousins did everything in his power for the Vikings, completing 22 of 32 passes for 244 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. But it wasn’t enough, as Cousins marched the Vikings into field goal range in the final minute only to have Greg Joseph miss as time expired.

Kyler Murray made several more outstanding highlight-reel plays for the Cardinals, completing 29 of 36 passes for 400 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, and also running for a touchdown. Murray continues to be one of the NFL’s most entertaining players.

Rookie Rondale Moore was outstanding for the Cardinals, catching seven passes from Murray for 114 yards.

In a losing effort, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had a big game, with 22 carries for 131 yards.

The win improves the Cardinals to 2-0 and helps them keep pace in the competitive NFC West. The Vikings fall to 0-2.

