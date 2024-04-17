Cardinals beat A’s 3-2 behind Lynn’s strong outing

Lance Lynn pitched seven strong innings to lead the Cardinals to a 3-2 win on Tuesday night in Oakland. Lynn allowed just one earned run over those seven inning to pick up his first win of the season (1-0). The Cardinals were resourceful in their run scoring. The got an RBI in the 3rd inning on Brendan Donovan’s ground out. Then in the 6th inning, the Redbirds scoring two runs on sac flys by Masyn Winn and Jordan Walker to take a 3-2 lead. Jo Jo Romero pitched a scoreless 8th inning and Ryan Helsley as scoreless 9th inning to preserve Lynn’s win. For Helsley it’s his 7th save of the season.

The Cardinals go for the sweep of the A’s on Wednesday afternoon. Steven Matz get the start for the Cardinals.

