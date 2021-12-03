Cardinals, Bears share 5 player connections

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Chicago Bears this weekend on road in Week 13. There will be a number of familiar faces for Cardinals fans. For Bears fans, there will one familiar face on the Cardinals.

Between the two teams, there are five player connections. Four players on the Bears roster used to play for Arizona, while one player on the Cardinals is a former Bear.

Who are they?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Cardinals TE Demetrius Harris

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Harris is in his first season with the Cardinals. He played for the Bears in 2020, appearing in 15 games and catching seven passes.

Bears DL Angelo Blackson

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Blackson is in his first season with the Bears. He played for the Cardinals last season and was the only defensive lineman on the team to play in all 16 games. He has 26 tackles, half a sack and an interception so far this season.

Bears WR Damiere Byrd

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Byrd is also in his first season with the Bears. He has caught nine passes so far this season.

He played for the Cardinals in 2019 and caught 32 passes for 359 yards and a touchdown.

Bears S Marqui Christian

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Christian is in his first year with the Bears. He was drafted by the Cardinals in 2016 and was on the team briefly before he was cut to keep punter Drew Butler on the roster when he was injured. They wanted to bring him back to the practice squad but was claimed by the Rams. He is a core special teams player for the Bears.

Bears LB Cassius Marsh

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Marsh is also in his first season with the Bears. He played for the Cardinals in 2019. He has six tackles and a sack this season. He celebrates sacks with a roundhouse kick.

1

1