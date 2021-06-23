New Cardinals backup QB Colt McCoy impressed after only 3 weeks with Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals added veteran quarterback Colt McCoy in the offseason, presumably to be Kyler Murray’s backup. He hasn’t spent a lot of time yet with the Cardinals’ franchise quarterback, but he is already impressed.

“I’ve only got to spend three weeks with Kyler and he’s been great,” McCoy said in a radio interview with Jeff Howe. “He’s so talented. There’s things that he does that I can’t do. Not many guys can. And he’s experienced a ton of success in his career.”

McCoy enters his 11th NFL season but comes in as the one with the least experience in the offense. He is excited to get to work with Murray and the team.

“He’s taught me a lot about this offense,” he said. “I’ve asked a lot of questions. We’ve taken to the field and worked on some things and I’m excited about this year. There’s a lot of talent around us and we just need to play consistent, turnover-free football and let the rest happen.”

McCoy will compete for the backup job with Chris Streveler. It will be one of the position battles to watch in training camp next month.

