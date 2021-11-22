Cardinals back atop NFC with win and help from Vikings

Entering Week 11, the Arizona Cardinals were tied with the Green Bay Packers for the best record in the conference at 8-2. However, because the Packers beat the Cardinals in Week 8, they were the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

For the Cardinals to be able to reclaim the No. 1 seed, they needed to beat the Seattle Seahawks and get some help.

The Cardinals won and got some help.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still play Monday night, but this is what the NFC playoff race looks like after Sunday’s games.

Arizona Cardinals 9-2 Green Bay Packers 8-3 Dallas Cowboys 7-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-3 Los Angeles Rams 7-3 Minnesota Vikings 5-5 New Orleans Saints 5-5

The San Francisco 49ers are right there in the mix at 5-5, while the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers are 5-6 and looming in the race.

What happened in Week 11?

The Cardinals went on the road and defeated the Seattle Seahawks 23-13 behind backup quarterback Colt McCoy.

The Packers lost to the Vikings 34-31 on a last-second field goal by Greg Joseph. Joseph has helped the Cardinals twice — once by missing a game-winning kick against Arizona in Week 2 and then making one on Sunday.

The Cowboys were taken down 19-9 by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bucs play the Giants Monday night.

The Rams were on their bye, so they did not play in Week 11.

The Saints lost 40-29 to the Eagles.

The 49ers beat the Jaguars 30-10.

The Panthers lost 27-21 to Washington.

Coming up in Week 12

The Cardinals have their bye week.

The Packers host the Rams Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys, who play every Thanksgiving at home, host the 5-5 Las Vegas Raiders, who have lost three games in a row.

The Buccaneers, after playing Monday night in Week 11, will face the red-hot Indianapolis Colts on the road. Indy has won three games in a row.

The Rams are on the road against the Packers.

The Vikings and 49ers play in Santa Clara. If the 49ers win, they will move ahead of the Vikings in the playoff race.

The Panthers face the Miami Dolphins on the road.

The Eagles play the New York Giants on the road.

