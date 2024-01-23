Cardinals assistants getting offseason work at college all-star games

The Arizona Cardinals are in the offseason and preparing for free agency and the 2024 NFL draft. While all of the coaching staff will be involved in some form with predraft evaluations, visits and more, some of the assistant coaches on head coach Jonathan Gannon’s staff are getting extra work and an up-close look at some prospects.

The two biggest predraft college all-star games are the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Several Cardinals assistants have been tabbed to be on the coaching staffs for the Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl.

Here are the assistants we know of so far.

Passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Drew Terrell

Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Terrell will be the offensive coordinator for the East Team for the Shrine Bowl.

Quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork

Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Woolfork will coach the quarterbacks for the National Team for the Senior Bowl.

Running backs coach Autry Denson

Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Denson will coach the running backs on the Senior Bowl’s American Team.

Assistant offensive line coach Chris Cook

Nfl Cardinals Offensive Assistant Coaches Introduction

Cook will be the offensive line coach for the Senior Bowl’s National Team.

Offensive quality control coach Connor Senger

Nfl Cardinals Offensive Assistant Coaches Introduction

Senger will be the receivers coach for the Senior Bowl’s American Team.

