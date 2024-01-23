Cardinals assistant OL coach is part of Senior Bowl staff

The Arizona Cardinals are going to get a close-up look at some of the 2024 draft’s top prospects. While all teams will have evaluators and coaches present at the Senior Bowl, the Cardinals have a few staff members on the coaching staff.

The Senior Bowl announced that Arizona’s assistant offensive line coach Chris Cook will be the offensive line coach for the National Team.

Former Cardinals tight end and former member of Kliff Kingsbury’s coaching staff Jim Dray, who coaches for the Chicago Bears, will be the O-line coach for the American team.

Cook will work with prospects like Washington tackle Troy Fautanu and others.

Multiple other coaches on Jonathan Gannon’s staff are getting extra opportunities this offseason.

The Senior Bowl will be played February 3 in Mobile, AL.

