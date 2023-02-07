Cardinals assistant Marcus Robertson in consideration for Saints DB coach job

This is interesting. CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports that the New Orleans Saints are considering Arizona Cardinals defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson as an addition to Dennis Allen’s coaching staff. They have an opening for a secondary coach after parting ways with Kris Richard earlier this offseason, Anderson adds that Robertson’s title would be secondary coach and defensive passing-game coordinator.

He has a couple of connections to the Saints coaching staff — Robertson worked as the assistant to Joe Woods as the defensive backs coach under Allen on the 2014 Raiders, and he and Woods continued to work together on the Denver Broncos until the Cardinals hired him away in 2019. Woods was recently brought in as the new Saints defensive coordinator so it makes sense for Allen to surround himself with coaches he’s comfortable working with. His job has to be on the line in 2023, so he should build a staff that shares his vision and coaching philosophies. If he’s going out, go out on his own terms.

Defensive assistant Cory Robinson ran the Saints defensive backs room in 2022, but he let his contract expire after the season and may be looking for better opportunities. If he chooses to not return in 2023, it makes sense for the Saints to look at experienced candidates like Robertson. Before he started his coaching career in 2007, he spent four years working as the Tennessee Titans’ director of player development — and before that, he started for 12 years as an NFL free safety and won All-Pro recognition with the Houston Oilers in 1993. He would bring a valuable veteran’s presence to the defensive coaching staff if the Saints can reach an agreement with him.

List

Tracking New Orleans Saints coaching staff changes, hirings, and interviews

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire