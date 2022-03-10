Cardinals apparently have some interest in former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner

In the NFC West, two highly respected linebackers were released this week. The Seattle Seahawks released Bobby Wagner and the Arizona Cardinals released Jordan Hicks.

The Seahawks appear to be rebuilding, having traded quarterback Russell Wilson as well, while the Cardinals appeared to clear the way for 2021 first-round pick Zaven Collins to step into the starting role alongside 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Simmons.

However, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals apparently have some interest in Wagner.

He did not name teams specifically, but it certainly sounds like the Cardinals are among the teams involved.

“Do not be surprised if he stays in the division,” he said. “There’s already interest in Wagner from three teams that he played against twice a year while he was in Seattle.”

That would definitely include the Cardinals.

He was a Pro Bowler for the eighth consecutive season in 2021. He is a six-time first-team All-Pro. He is likely headed to the Hall of Fame and, even at age 31, he had 170 tackles, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and five pass breakups.

The question is how much interest the Cardinals have.

It would be an odd move to make to let Hicks go so that Collins can play, but it isn’t every day you can pick up a future Hall of Famer that would improve the team.

So we will see. It could be that fans will see a whole lot of Wagner in 2022 or that they will see him twice a year again, just as they have for the last decade.

