Cardinals' Yadier Molina Out One Month After Surgery

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina will miss the next month after undergoing emergency surgery after being hit in the groin by a foul ball.

Molina left Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs when he was hit after Cubs star Kris Bryant tipped a 102-mph fastball from Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks.

"That was a bad one," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. "He just couldn't go anywhere. There was nowhere to go. He was trying to get the ability to breathe back. No further explanation for that one."

Molina was placed on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a pelvic injury with traumatic hematoma and the team recalled their top prospect, catcher Carson Kelly, from from Triple–A Memphis. He will join the team Sunday night's game.

Molina, an eight–time All–Star, is hitting .272 with six home runs and 17 RBIs this season for the first–place Cardinals.