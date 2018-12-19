Cardinals' Fitzgerald says Sunday may be final home game

Larry Fitzgerald's last down at State Farm Stadium could come against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver revealed he has "no clue" whether he will retire or return to play another season.

"It may. It may not," Fitzgerald said in an interview with Arizona Republic when asked if Sunday might be his final home game. "NFL careers end every Sunday. I'm just blessed to be able to play the game I love."

Despite entering the match with uncertainty, Fitzgerald does not plan to do anything different.

"No different than any other game," Fitzgerald said. "Honed in and ready to play as I have the hundreds of other times I have done it."

While Fitzgerald is scheduled to become a free agent after this season, he assured he will only play in Arizona if he decides to come back in 2019.

"I have never had any desire to play anywhere else," Fitzgerald said. "I started here."

The 35-year-old owns every receiving record in Cardinals history and ranks second all-time in NFL history behind Jerry Rice (22,895) in receiving yards (16,190).

The All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl selection also set the record for most receptions in NFL history with a single team (1,293) this season.