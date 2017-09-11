Cardinals' David Johnson facing up to 12 weeks out with dislocated wrist

The Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson is getting a second opinion on a wrist injury that is threatening to rule him out for three months.

The Arizona Cardinals could be set to lose David Johnson for 12 weeks due to a dislocated wrist, but the running back is seeking a second opinion.

Johnson sustained the injury during the Cardinals' 35-23 defeat to the Detroit Lions on Sunday and may need surgery.

Head coach Bruce Arians said the prognosis is the same as it was when T.J. Logan suffered a similar injury in preseason. The rookie running back was ruled out for up to three months and placed on injured reserve.

"David is seeking a second opinion," said Arians. "The prognosis is the same as T.J., a dislocated wrist that would probably require surgery.

"It's always a huge blow to lose a top player, but it's not the end of the world. We've got quality guys on our team and it's an opportunity for somebody to step up."

The Cardinals are expected to make a final decision on what to do with Johnson in the coming days.