Cardinals work out another long snapper

The Arizona Cardinals announced some roster moves earlier in the week to get ready for practice. Among them, they signed former Green Bay Packers long snapper Hunter Bradley to the practice squad, presumably to take over for Aaron Brewer. Brewer was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.

They brought in another long snapper, according to the NFL transaction report Thursday.

They brought in Joe Fortunato, who also was long snapper for the Packers. He played in one game for the Packers in 2021.

Fortunato is 6-5 and 240 lbs. His NFL experience is just the one game last season for the Packers.

