The Cardinals and tight end Zach Ertz have finalized the new contract that reports indicated was close to being done on Sunday afternoon.

Ertz has agreed to a three-year deal to remain with the team that acquired him in a midseason trade. Reports indicate that the pact is worth $31.65 million.

Ertz was listed at No. 61 on PFT’s list of the top free agents in the league this offseason, but teams looking for tight end help will have to look elsewhere. The market also lost Mike Gesicki, David Njoku, and Dalton Schultz when they were franchise tagged by their respective teams this week.

Maxx Williams, Darrell Daniels, and Demetrius Harris remain on track for free agency in Arizona, so the tight end room may still look different next season. It will look the same at the top of the depth chart, however, and that should be a positive for the offense.

Cardinals announce Zach Ertz extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk