Cardinals announce training camp schedule, open practices

The Arizona Cardinals will open training camp on July 23 at State Farm Stadium. The team announced Monday their practice schedule open to fans.

The general public will be able to attend nine total practices between July 25 and August 7. An additional practice will be available only to season ticket holders.

To attend, free digital tickets are required, which are available now on the team’s official website. Fans can reserve up to six tickets. Fans will need the Arizona Cardinals mobile app to access the digital tickets.

Saturday, August 3 will be the team’s annual Red & White Practice. Details about that practice will be forthcoming.

The exclusive practice for season ticket holders will be Sunday, July 28, and is part of a leaguewide “Back Together Weekend” initiative. Details about that practice will be emailed to season ticket holders on Tuesday.

All of the Cardinals’ open training camp practices will come before their preseason opener on August 10.

Following their preseason opener, they will hold joint practices in Indianapolis.

The training camp practices fans can attend are as follows:

Thursday, July 25, 1:15-2:40 p.m.

Friday, July 26, 1:15-2:55 p.m.

Sunday, July 28 (to be announced – only for season ticket holders)

Monday, July 29, 1:15-2:40 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30, 1:15-2:55 p.m.

Thursday, August 1, 1:45-3:15 p.m.

Friday, August 2, 1:45-3:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 3, 1:15-3:15 p.m. (Red & White Practice)

Tuesday, August 6, 1:45-3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, August 7, 1:45-3:15 p.m.

