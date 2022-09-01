Cardinals announce signings, IR additions, practice squad signings

The Arizona Cardinals closed out their week on Thursday with no practice as they entered the holiday weekend but announced a few roster moves.

They moved two players to injured reserve, one to NFI, signed three to the active roster and announced four practice squad signings.

We run down the moves below.

CB Antonio Hamilton to NFI

Hamilton was placed on the non-football injury list after he reportedly suffered an injury in a cooking accident a couple of weeks ago. He did not make the trip to Nashville for the team’s joint practice or final preseason game.

He will miss at least four games.

WR Antoine Wesley, S Charles Washington to IR

The Cardinals placed Washington (chest) and Wesley (hip/groin) on injured reserve. They now must miss at least four games. The earliest they are eligible to return is for Week 5 when the Cardinals host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington injured his chest in the team’s second preseason game. Wesley got hurt before the team’s preseason opener.

Cardinals re-sign LS Aaron Brewer, TE Stephen Anderson, CB Christian Matthew

With the moves off the active roster of Hamilton, Washington and Wesley, the Cardinals brought back three players they released.

Aaron Brewer, as expected, returns (as they had no long snapper on the roster). They also re-sign tight end Stephen Anderson and rookie cornerback Christian Matthew, who was released Wednesday when the team acquired cornerback Javelin Guidry via a waiver claim.

Matthew’s return gives the Cardinals five cornerbacks on the roster.

Anderson is the team’s fourth tight end and suggests that the team is unsure whether Maxx Williams, coming back from a torn ACL, will be ready to play in Week 1.

Cardinals sign four to practice squad

The Cardinals added four players to their practice squad.

They re-signed linebacker Devon Kennard, whom they released before Tuesday’s roster cutdown day.

They also signed safety Steven Parker, safety Josh Thomas and offensive lineman Badara Traore, none of whom previously was with the team.

