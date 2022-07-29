Cardinals announce signing of 2 D-linemen

The Arizona Cardinals had three defensive linemen in for a workout on Thursday. They ended up signing two of them.

The first we knew of. It was reported Thursday night that the Cardinals signed former Colts and Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to a one-year deal. He will wear No. 92.

He wasn’t the only signing. They also signed defensive tackle Christian Ringo, who was one of the players in for a workout.

Ringo is 6-1 and 300 lbs. He has been in the league since 2015 when he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 draft by the Green Bay Packers out of Louisiana-Lafayette.

After bouncing between four teams from 2016-2018, he did not play an NFL game until last season with the New Orleans Saints. He appeared in 14 games, starting four, and had 26 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He will wear No. 70.

To make room for both players, the Cardinals released defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and tight end David Wells.

List

Every NFL team's top position battle to watch in training camp

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire