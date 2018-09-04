Cardinals announce a “major” press conference for Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals have announced that they will be making an announcement tomorrow.

Via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the Cardinals will hold a “major” press conference on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. local time.

The obvious speculation is that the Cardinals will be unveiling a new contract with running back David Johnson. If that’s the case, no one has leaked anything to anyone who spends their time trying to find things out in the minutes and hours before those things are officially disclosed to the world.

Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie contract. His 2017 season ended up being lost, thanks to a wrist injury suffered in Week One against the Lions.

The former third-round pick didn’t hold out in an effort to get a new deal, and recent reports suggested that a new contract before the start of the regular season is unlikely.

Maybe with the money dished out in recent days to the likes of Odell Beckham, Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Donald, and Khalil Mack, Johnson’s demands suddenly didn’t seem so unreasonable to the Cardinals.