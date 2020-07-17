The Cardinals announced the signing of veteran offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum on Friday.

Word that a deal with Beachum was close surfaced on Thursday and the one-year deal is now official.

Beachum spent the last three seasons with the Jets and started 45 games at left tackle for the AFC East club over that time. The 2012 Steelers seventh-round pick opened his career with four seasons in Pittsburgh and moved on to Jacksonville for one year before joining the Jets.

Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler had the same job in Pittsburgh when Beachum was with the Steelers, so they have a relationship in place heading into training camp despite the timing of the move.

D.J. Humphries is set to start at left tackle in Arizona. Marcus Gilbert, Justin Murray and third-rounder Josh Jones are expected to be in the mix to start at the other tackle spot.

Cardinals announce Kelvin Beachum signing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk