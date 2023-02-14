Cardinals announce Jonathan Gannon as new head coach

Jonathan Gannon is officially on to Arizona.

The Cardinals announced Gannon’s hiring on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came shortly after multiple reports that the NFC West team was finalizing a deal with Gannon to succeed Kliff Kingsbury as their head coach.

The move comes two days after Gannon served as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator in a losing effort against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at the Cardinals’ home stadium in Glendale. The Cardinals interviewed him for the first time on Monday, but clearly had an idea that he was their guy because things moved quickly from there.

Gannon takes over a team that went from the playoffs in 2021 to 4-13 in 2022. They have hired a new General Manager in Monti Ossenfort as well, so it should be an offseason with a lot of change as the team waits for quarterback Kyler Murray to recover from a torn ACL.

