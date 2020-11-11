The Cardinals announced several roster moves on Wednesday, including the expected signing of cornerback Johnathan Joseph.

Word that Joseph would be joining the Cardinals surfaced shortly after he was released by the Titans last week. The veteran corner signed with the Titans as a free agent this offseason and had 29 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble in his seven games with Tennessee.

Joseph is the only player joining the team from outside the organization, but there are a couple of other members of the team returning to the active roster. Linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Both players tested positive during the bye week and missed the Week 9 loss to the Dolphins.

Defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence and guard J.R. Sweezy are not back on the active roster, but they took a step back to the lineup by being designated for return from injured reserve. Cornerback Kevin Peterson was placed on injured reserve to round out the day’s transactions.

Cardinals announce Johnathan Joseph signing, several other moves originally appeared on Pro Football Talk