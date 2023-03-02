Cardinals announce full coaching staff under Jonathan Gannon
The Arizona Cardinals have formed their full coaching staff for 2023. While many of the individual positions were reported, we now know the full staff.
In addition to new head coach Jonathan Gannon, new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and new defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, they have 15 new additions to the staff. Including assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, eight remain from the last coaching staff.
Below you can find the full coaching staff.
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Head coach and main coordinators
Jonathan Gannon: head coach
Jeff Rodgers: assistant head coach/special teams coordinator
Drew Petzing: offensive coordinator
Nick Rallis: Defensive coordinator
Offensive staff under OC Drew Petzing
Drew Terrell: passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach
Israel Woolfork: quarterbacks coach
Autry Denson: running backs coach
Klayton Adams: offensive line coach
Chris Cook: assistant offensive line coach
Ben Steele: tight ends coach
Spencer Whipple: pass game specialist
Conner Senger: offensive quality control
Defensive staff under DC Nick Rallis
Syndication Arizona Republic
Derrick LeBlanc: defensive line coach
William Peagler: assistant defensive line coach
Sam Siefkes: linebackers coach
Rob Rodriguez: outside linebackers coach
Patrick Toney: defensive backs coach
Ryan Smith: cornerbacks coach
Ronald Booker: defensive quality control
Special teams, other staff
(AP Photo)
Sam Sewell: assistant special teams coach
Buddy Morris: strength and conditioning coach
Mark Naylor: assistant strength and conditioning coach
Brandon Schwab: assistant to head coach
Kenny Bell: director of football strategy
Jay Razzano: coaching assistant
Shea Thompson: director of football performance