Cardinals announce full coaching staff under Jonathan Gannon

The Arizona Cardinals have formed their full coaching staff for 2023. While many of the individual positions were reported, we now know the full staff.

In addition to new head coach Jonathan Gannon, new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and new defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, they have 15 new additions to the staff. Including assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, eight remain from the last coaching staff.

Below you can find the full coaching staff.

Head coach and main coordinators

Jonathan Gannon: head coach

Jeff Rodgers: assistant head coach/special teams coordinator

Drew Petzing: offensive coordinator

Nick Rallis: Defensive coordinator

Offensive staff under OC Drew Petzing

Drew Terrell: passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach

Israel Woolfork: quarterbacks coach

Autry Denson: running backs coach

Klayton Adams: offensive line coach

Chris Cook: assistant offensive line coach

Ben Steele: tight ends coach

Spencer Whipple: pass game specialist

Conner Senger: offensive quality control

Defensive staff under DC Nick Rallis

Derrick LeBlanc: defensive line coach

William Peagler: assistant defensive line coach

Sam Siefkes: linebackers coach

Rob Rodriguez: outside linebackers coach

Patrick Toney: defensive backs coach

Ryan Smith: cornerbacks coach

Ronald Booker: defensive quality control

Special teams, other staff

Sam Sewell: assistant special teams coach

Buddy Morris: strength and conditioning coach

Mark Naylor: assistant strength and conditioning coach

Brandon Schwab: assistant to head coach

Kenny Bell: director of football strategy

Jay Razzano: coaching assistant

Shea Thompson: director of football performance

