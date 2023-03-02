Cardinals announce full coaching staff under Jonathan Gannon

Jess Root
·1 min read

The Arizona Cardinals have formed their full coaching staff for 2023. While many of the individual positions were reported, we now know the full staff.

In addition to new head coach Jonathan Gannon, new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and new defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, they have 15 new additions to the staff. Including assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, eight remain from the last coaching staff.

Below you can find the full coaching staff.

Head coach and main coordinators

  • Jonathan Gannon: head coach

  • Jeff Rodgers: assistant head coach/special teams coordinator

  • Drew Petzing: offensive coordinator

  • Nick Rallis: Defensive coordinator

Offensive staff under OC Drew Petzing

  • Drew Terrell: passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach

  • Israel Woolfork: quarterbacks coach

  • Autry Denson: running backs coach

  • Klayton Adams: offensive line coach

  • Chris Cook: assistant offensive line coach

  • Ben Steele: tight ends coach

  • Spencer Whipple: pass game specialist

  • Conner Senger: offensive quality control

Defensive staff under DC Nick Rallis

  • Derrick LeBlanc: defensive line coach

  • William Peagler: assistant defensive  line coach

  • Sam Siefkes: linebackers coach

  • Rob Rodriguez: outside linebackers coach

  • Patrick Toney: defensive backs coach

  • Ryan Smith: cornerbacks coach

  • Ronald Booker: defensive quality control

Special teams, other staff

  • Sam Sewell: assistant special teams coach

  • Buddy Morris: strength and conditioning coach

  • Mark Naylor: assistant strength and conditioning coach

  • Brandon Schwab: assistant to head coach

  • Kenny Bell: director of football strategy

  • Jay Razzano: coaching assistant

  • Shea Thompson: director of football performance

